Congress leader Manish Tewari. File photo
Congress leader Manish Tewari. File photo

Modi govt trying to turn India a majoritarian nation, has crippled economy: Congress

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi[India], Oct 15 (ANI): Terming economic slowdown as "man-made tragedy", the Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of seeking to turn the country into a majoritarian nation and crippling the economy.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari termed the economic slowdown as "man-made tragedy" and said sector after sector was staring at a seriously challenging situation due to policies pursued by the Narendra Modi government in the past five years.
"Social discord and economic development cannot go hand-in-hand. This project to turn India into a majoritarian nation has completely and absolutely crippled the Indian economy," he said.
Tewari further said that there is anxiety all over about the economic slowdown in the country.
"While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation. Private consumption has contracted and is at an 18-quarter low of 3.1 per cent, rural consumption is in a deep southward dive and is double the rate of the urban slowdown, credit off-take by micro and small industries remains stagnant," he said.
He said the net exports have shown little or no growth, GDP growth was at a six-year low and unemployment was at a 45-year-high.
"The government, however, is yet to show signs that it has come to grips with what ails the economy. Much less evidence is available to believe that it has a strategic vision to address the challenges. "The state of the economy, it is a man-made tragedy. The NDA-BJP government has manufactured the current economic crisis through its inaction and through policies which it had pursued over the past five years," Tewari said.
Tewari cited a former US Defence Secretary and said those who have worked in the business community understand intuitively, the nexus between security and economic opportunity.
"As we all know, money is a scabbard, it can flee, companies stand not to want to invest in countries or regions that they believe were unstable or unsafe. This is exactly what is happening in India. In the first four months of 2019-20, fiscal outward remittances are already at US 5.8 billion Dollars. This is equivalent to the entire outward remittance during the five years of the UPA government between 2009 and 2014," he said.
Tewari said the NDA-BJP government has consistently refused to listen to "any sane or sensible advice".
Answering a query on party's Nyay promise made before Lok Sabha elections, he said the BJP governments in Haryana and BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra "have totally bankrupted the states".
"So, therefore, you are not going to make a commitment where no revenues are available. If the people of Maharashtra and Haryana do vote the Congress back to power and we are able to stabilize the economic situation in the states, I am sure we will go for all those measures and initiatives which will retrieve the Indian economy," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:40 IST

Roads in MP are like Vijayvargiya cheeks, will make them like...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh to "cheeks" of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and added that Congress government will make them like "cheeks" of Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:38 IST

Rahul spearheading Congress campaign in Assembly polls, Sonia...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): With few days left for campaigning in assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's campaign while interim party chief Sonia Gandhi is yet to address her first rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Bihar govt constitutes committee to inquire about cause behind...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has constituted a high-level four-member committee to inquire into the cause behind the recent flooding in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:21 IST

Queen Maxima dolls up in beige dress to meet Indian alumni from...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): As Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met Indian alumni from the Dutch country, she donned a beige dress with a disc hat adding charm to the look.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:12 IST

Won't accept body until he is declared Indian: Kin of man...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The death of a person, who was declared 'foreigner' two years ago has caused much hue and cry in Dhekiajuli. The family of the deceased have refused to take the body.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:03 IST

Punjab govt offers to organise 550th Prakash Purb events at...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Taking an initiative to break the "deadlock" over the main events to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Captain Amarinder Singh-led government on Tuesday offered to hold the Sultanpur Lodhi functions on November 11-12 under the patronage of t

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:54 IST

North East Expo 2019: Jitendra Singh presides over as chief...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday presided over as the chief guest at the curtain raiser event for the North East Expo 2019, organised here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:48 IST

Shiv Sena MPs meet RBI Governor amid PMC bank crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A delegation of Shiv Sena MPs on Tuesday met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das requesting him to redress issues related to the PMC bank depositors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:31 IST

Karnataka: G Parameshwara appears before I-T Department

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday appeared before Income Tax Department for a hearing in Bengaluru days after Rs 4.52 crores were recovered from raids conducted at premises linked to him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:25 IST

Shivakumar's family moves Delhi HC seeking to quash EC summons...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Family members of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar have moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case against the legislator.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:23 IST

India, China to remain fastest growing major economies, says IMF

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid a synchronised slow down in the global economy, India and China are expected to remain the fastest-growing major economies in the world with projected growth of 6.1 per cent in 2019, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:21 IST

Congress delegation meets EC over 'I-T raids' on residential...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A delegation of the Congress party on Tuesday submitted memorandums to the Election Commission regarding "criminal intimidation of voters" in Haryana's Kaithal and alleged Income Tax raids on the residential premises of the staff of the party.

Read More
iocl