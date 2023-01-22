Modi govt's report card on education earns 'F' for 'fail': Mallikarjun Kharge on ASER report

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the central government over the decline in reading skills of schoolchildren.

"Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an 'F' for FAIL!," Kharge tweeted.



The Congress President cited the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) while attacking the government.

He said that standard III students who read standard III textbooks, and standard five students who can read standard two textbooks have declined in 2022 from 2014 levels.

"Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20% in 2022 from 25% in 2014. Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8% in 2022 from 50% in 2014 (Source: ASER)," Kharge said in the tweet. (ANI)

