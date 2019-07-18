Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai: Union Min's response to JDU's demand for permanent solution to floods

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" (With Narendra Modi, it's possible) -- was the response of a Union Minister when members of the Janata Dal-United, a constituent of the NDA, on Thursday sought from the government a permanent solution to the flood, which has so far killed over 35 people in Bihar this year.

"Building a high dam in Nepal can be a permanent solution to the floods in Bihar. Water can be controlled and can be used for irrigation also. Hydroelectricity can also be produced. But it's an international matter," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha.

He was responding to several members who had raised the issue of floods in Bihar, Assam and several other parts of the country and the situation being alarming in these states.

Rai said despite being an international issue, the Union Government was working in the direction of building a dam for a permanent solution to the floods in Bihar.

"We have not been successful so far on some of the aspects of the dam," he said, prompting JDU members to counter him.

JDU's Sunil Kumar Pinto was saying something but could not be heard in the din.

Responding to him, Rai said: "The country and the world have faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You too should have faith in him. Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai...Our efforts are on and I expect we will achieve the success."

Earlier, raising the issue of floods in Bihar, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JDU had demanded that the government should immediately initiate talks in the direction of building a dam, which is the only solution to the annual floods in Bihar.

"The State government is doing whatever it should do to provide help and relief. Our Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) has said that the people affected by natural disasters have the first right on the state coffers," he said.

Rai claimed that due to the prompt reaction from the Home Ministry under Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of states affected, lives of several people and properties were saved.

He said a total of 19 teams of NDRF have been deputed in Bihar and 18 in Assam.

BJP's Queen Oja and Rajdeep Roy, both from Assam, lauded the efforts of the state and the Central governments.

Several other members from Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh raised the issue of floods in their states under the matters of urgent public importance. (ANI)

