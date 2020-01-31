Modi is my Prime Minister as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Coming down heavily on Fawad Chaudhry for his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will not tolerate any interference from Pakistan in India's internal matters and that Modi is my PM as well.

"Narendra Modi is India's Prime Minister; he is my Prime Minister as well. Delhi election is our internal issue, and we have zero tolerance for interference by the biggest sponsor of terrorism. No matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of our country," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Kejriwal was responding to Choudhry's tweet in which he had said, "Under pressure to lose another State Election (Delhi on February 8th), he (PM Modi) resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region."

Chaudhry had posted the tweet in response to PM Modi's recent comment that India can defeat Pakistan in a war within 7-10 days.

"We know that our neighbouring country has lost 3 wars against us, our armed forces don't need more than 7-10 days to defeat them. They've been fighting proxy wars against India for decades. It claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, jawans," said PM Modi during an event in Delhi. (ANI)