"Modi is our PM, no one has right..." Bhupesh Baghel condemns Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday condemned Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that no one has the right to make such a statement about India's PM.

"I condemn the statement made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. A befitting reply must be given. No one has the right to make such a statement about our PM. We have different political ideologies but this is about the nation and Modi is our PM," Chief Minister Baghel told ANI.

The Pak foreign minister made defamatory remarks during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.

Bilawal Bhutto's comments had followed a response to a question by Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, and Jaishankar had said, "... It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practise terrorism."

The "derogatory" remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against PM Modi have sparked outrage across the country.



In response to Jaishankar's remark, Bilawal unleashed a series of personal attacks on PM Modi and hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In an official statement, the External Affairs Ministry too condemned the comments of the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistani foreign minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," said Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched nationwide protests against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party is holding protests in all the state capitals across the country.

BJP workers also burnt the effigies of Pakistan and Pakistan's Foreign Minister while shouting slogans against them.

Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", BJP on Friday said that the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy in Pakistan. (ANI)

