Modi says India will not succumb to pressure on national security, Pakistan's deceit on Kashmir answered in Kargil

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will not succumb to any international pressure on the issue of national security and ensure modernisation of defence forces, while noting that the Vajpayee government had given "an effective answer" to Pakistan's "deceit" on Kashmir in 1999 Kargil war.

Addressing a commemorative function here at Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium on 20th anniversary of Kargil victory that is celebrated every year as "Kargil Vijay Diwas", Modi spoke of the need of "jointness " of the three wings of armed forces, saying it was the need of the time.

Without naming Pakistan, he said the people defeated in wars were resorting to proxy war for their political objectives and were giving encouragement to terrorism.

He said that when it comes to national security, India will not bow to pressure or be found wanting in any other manner.

"When it comes to the country's safety and security, we will not succumb to any pressure. We will not come under anyone's influence and will not allow any kind of shortage for the defence forces," he said.

Modi said the wars have reached the space today.

"Wars are fought even in the cyber world today. So, modernisation of defence forces is not only a necessity but also our priority. Modernisation should be the identity of our defence forces. We are working to make the three forces -- Army, Navy, and Air Force -- more modern," he said.

"We have taken steps without coming under any pressure and will continue to do so," he said, while referring to India completing the nuclear triad with the successful deployment of INS Arihant and also the launch of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon.

Modi said India will take every step to keep the country safe and secure.

"We are working towards making our forces more modernise. We will provide every modern equipment to our forces according to its need," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he had visited Kargil just a few months after assuming office in 2014.

He also recalled his visit to Kargil 20 years ago at the height of the Kargil war.

"I had gone to Kargil 20 years ago when the war was at its peak. The enemy was playing its games sitting on high peaks. Death was staring in the face yet our jawans carrying the tricolour wanted to reach the valley before anyone," he said, adding the entire country stood together with them.

Modi said Pakistan has been resorting to deceit on Kashmir since Independence and it had done so when wars were fought in 1948, 1965 and 1971.

He said that the "strategic change" brought about by the Vajpayee government to give an effective answer to the misadventure in Kargil proved costly on the enemy.

"Its deceit was defeated in 1999 (Kargil war). The neighbour thought that India will lodge protest over Kargil (intrusion) and tension will scare the world with countries jumping in for mediation and create a new boundary. They had not hoped we will give an effective answer. Instead of crying and finding excuses, the strategic change to give an effective answer proved costly for the enemy," he said.

Vajpayee had headed the BJP-led NDA government during the Kargil war.

Modi said the attitude of the world also started changing towards Pakistan after India's response.

He said the armed forces were being rapidly modernized, and efforts are being made to increase the participation of the private sector for "Make in India" in the defence sector.

"Our defence forces have expertise in fighting the war. But the situation world is passing through, the nature of war is changing. Today humanity and the world are a victim of pseudo war; terrorism is challenging the whole of mankind. Those defeated in war are using pseudo war to fulfill their political objectives and encouraging terrorism," he said.

Laying stress on the increased synergy among Army, Navy and Air Force, he said their "jointness" was the need of the time.

He said infrastructure is being strengthened in the border areas to stop migration and strengthen security.

Noting that India has never been an aggressor, Modi said peaceful conduct was part of India's traditions and its image has been of a country that works for peace.

He said the sacrifice of one lakh Indian soldiers for peace and humanity in the Second World War cannot be forgotten and they had made the largest sacrifice in the UN missions.

Modi said all countries believing in peace and humanity should stand together along with their forces to tackle terrorism.

He recalled that Vajapayee had said that the country will be failing in its duty towards the motherland if it does not care for our soldiers throughout their lives.

Modi said the government has taken a number of decisions for the welfare of soldiers, and their families including One Rank, One Pension, enhanced scholarship for the wards of martyrs and the National War Memorial.

Modi said more than 500 brave soldiers had laid down their lives in the snowy heights of Kargil for the country and called for a collective resolve to ensure that these sacrifices do not go in vain and people work to make India of their dreams.

He said Kargil victory was the victory of the bravery of the country's sons and daughters as well as India's strength and patience. The Prime Minister said that wars are not fought by governments alone, but by the entire nation.

"It was the victory of India's sanctity and discipline. It was the victory of every Indian's expectations," he said paying tributes to "bravehearts" and his respect to "their brave mothers".

Modi said victory achieved in the mountains of Kargil will continue to inspire the future generations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. (ANI)