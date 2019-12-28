Modi, Shah creating confusion on NRC implementation: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating confusion in the country over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "While Amit Shah says something in Parliament, Narendra Modi says something else outside it over NRC implementation. The Home Minister and Prime Minister are creating confusion over NRC."

Chowdhury advised both the BJP leaders to make a consensus to avoid confusion on the issue. "They should decide what they want to speak," the Congress leader said.

Addressing a rally, earlier this week, Modi accused Congress and its allies of spreading lies among the public on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"A lot of lies are being spread about NRC. We did not introduce it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it," Modi said.

Modi's comment was in contravention to that of the Home Minister who had announced in Parliament to introduce nationwide NRC.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's comment, Chowdhury said, "We opposed it inside and outside Parliament as well as in the court." (ANI)

