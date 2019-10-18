Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Pune

Modi takes dig at opposition, says govt committed to make India USD 5 trillion economy

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at opposition parties for targeting the government over slowdown in economy and assured the youth that the coming years were going to be full of possibilities and the government was committed to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.
"Howsoever much somebody tries to spread negativity, I assure the youth that the coming years are full of possibilities," Modi said addressing an election rally here.
He said business leaders were keen to come to India, investment has grown in five years and the country is seen as an FDI-friendly country.
"Every business leader I've had a discussion with globally is keen to come to India. The growth in investment in India in the last five years has been five times," he said.
Modi said the government has taken steps to boost manufacturing and start-ups and has reduced corporate tax and will do all that is needed to boost investment and secure the bright future of the youth.
He said some people who look at statistics may have doubts over the government's target to be a five trillon dollar economy in five years but he has faith in the capability of the youth.
He said becoming a USD 5 trillion economy was a pledge aligned to the dreams of all countrymen.
"The bigger the economy, the faster the speed with which we will be able to remove poverty and increase income levels," Modi said.
He said those who are pessimistic should realise that Modi believes in casting a line on stone and not on butter.
Modi said the government has high goals but at the same time was also aware of ground realities.
He said for a country where 32 crore bank accounts were opened in record time and 8 crore households were given gas connections in three years, adding all goals were feasible.
The Prime Minister said skill development and skill up-gradation were key in today's times of constant advancement in technology.
"We'll need to pick up some new habits as well. They include our personal and professional lives. The government, the businessmen or the youth, everyone needs to stay ready for the new economy of new India," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:46 IST

Khattar's command over Tamil language leaves people stunned!

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday left everyone stunned by revealing his impeccable command over the Tamil language during an interview.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:31 IST

Foreign Investors trade proposals will be cleared within 30...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the business and trade proposals of foreign investors will be cleared in just 30 days in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:12 IST

Raj Thackeray speaking Pawar's language: Maharashtra BJP chief...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday refused to respond to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray 'Champa' jibe and said he did not mind as the MNS was merely repeating the language of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party leaders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:09 IST

Nitin Gadkari names highway in Punjab after Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday named the highway starting from Kapurthala, connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Tarana, as ''Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg'' to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:55 IST

Digital infrastructure will be India's new strength: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the digital infrastructure will be India's new strength and the government was working with great speed to create data storage facilities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:49 IST

Chhattisgarh: Four arrested for leopard hunting in Dhamtari

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in leopard hunting, said a Dhamtari Forest Department official on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:37 IST

Strict actions against those making e-commerce a means for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Central government has made clear guidelines for e-commerce and strict actions will be taken against anyone who makes it a means for multi-brand retail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:34 IST

Evolve 'effective mechanism' to maintain law and order in J-K:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday directed officers of police and security forces to evolve an "effective mechanism" to maintain law and order and ensure safety and security of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:33 IST

Was shocked when Congress opposed abrogation of Article 370...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she was shocked when the Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament calling it an international issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:31 IST

HC directs Uttarakhand to frame law to prevent horse-trading in...

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 17 (ANI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday asked the state government to lay down "strict provisions" to prevent malpractices including horse-trading in elections for presidents to Zila panchayat and Block Development Councils.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:26 IST

ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface taken by...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first image of the surface of the moon captured by the Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload on-board Chandrayaan 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:24 IST

UP: Tractor driver fined Rs 3,000 for driving without helmet,...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): In a peculiar incident, a tractor driver was fined Rs 3,000 for allegedly driving without a helmet and driving license in Garh Mukteshwar village of the district here, following which the police said they will cancel the fine.

Read More
iocl