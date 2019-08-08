Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Modi to address nation at 8 pm

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday in an apparent outreach to people of Kashmir after the recent measures taken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today," the PMO said in a tweet.
Modi's address comes two days after the Parliament passed a resolution repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a Bill reorganizing the state into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The adoption of the resolution on Article 370 has also nullified Article 35A which defined permanent residents of the state.
The Prime Minister is expected to touch upon the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir in his address.
In his reply to the debates on the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that 370 had been the biggest impediment to the progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir and had helped in terrorism gaining ground with help of Pakistan.
He had also said that the government was keen to make Jammu and Kashmir the most progressive region of the country and will talk to people of the state if they have any doubts.
Shah had said that repeal of the Article 370 will bring investment, create jobs and bring benefits of laws that were not extended to the state.
The government has also said that reorganization of the state was aimed at curbing terrorism and ensuring better administration.
Shah had told the parliament that the government had no objection to making Jammu and Kashmir a state again on return of normalcy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:46 IST

