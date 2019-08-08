Modi to address nation at 8 pm

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:10 IST

Abrogation of Article 35A exposes myth of 'outsider' invasion in J&K

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): An influx of migrants into Kashmir has always been a major cause of contention for the Kashmiri leadership. But, the fact is, no one from the rest of India, including Buddhists from Ladakh, has ever made any attempts to settle in the Valley in the last 72 years.