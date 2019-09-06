Prime MInister Narendra Modi. File photo
Prime MInister Narendra Modi. File photo

Modi to launch national programme against foot and mouth disease

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot and mouth disease and Brucellosis on September 11 in Mathura.
He will also launch a national artificial insemination programme during the event.
A PMO release said that Modi will visit 'Pashu Vigyan Evam Arogya Mela' and launch Babugarh sex semen facility.
The release said that there will be simultaneous countrywide workshops at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in all the 687 districts of the country on vaccination and diseases management, artificial insemination and productivity.
National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot-and-mouth disease and Brucellosis is a 100 per cent centrally funded programme with a total outlay of Rs 12,652 crore from 2019 to 2024.
It aims to control foot and mouth disease and brucellosis by 2025 with vaccination and eventual eradication by 2030.
The programme envisages 100 per cent vaccination coverage of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs at six months intervals.

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:06 IST

Congress MP in-charge submits report to Sonia on leaders' statements

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Amid apparent differences in the Madhya Pradesh unit, party leader Dipak Babaria, who is incharge of the state, on Friday met interim party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:48 IST

Rape accused Goa swimming coach arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Swimming Coach Surajit Ganguly was arrested on Friday here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old swimmer, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:47 IST

UP BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh to visit Gonda tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In a first after taking charge as BJP Uttar Pradesh chief, Swantantra Dev Singh will visit Gonda on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:44 IST

Congress targets Modi government, to organise marches on October 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Congress will hold padyatras (foot marches) across the country on October 2 to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to spread his message and to "determinedly fight the politics of fear, intimidation, lies and deception," party leader K. C. Venugopal said o

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:42 IST

Mohan Bhagwat to be chief guest during Lord Ganesha's idol...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest during the procession of immersion of Lord Ganesha's Idol from Balapur to Tank Bund here on September 12.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:32 IST

Chinmayanand case: Sixteen-member SIT arrives at Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Friday arrived at the Shahjahanpur district to probe the charges levelled by a law student against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:28 IST

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, lay foundation stone of metro projects

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Saturday and lay the foundation stone for three metro lines. He will also visit Aurangabad and address a meet of women self-help groups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Power minister reaffirms round the clock power supply to everyone

Nabinagar (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India has achieved "One Nation, One Grid" and will now be able to transmit power from one corner of the country to another.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:25 IST

MP: 12-foot-long Python rescued by forest department

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A 12-foot long python was rescued by the forest department from Chandukhedi village, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:24 IST

32 yrs on, retired IAS officer sent to 5 yrs imprisonment for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sentenced a former IAS officer to five years in rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh for possessing arms and ammunitions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:22 IST

Baghel makes historical announcements for industrial growth in...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday made several historical announcements for industrial development in state including reduction in land allotment rates in industrial areas and core sectors industries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:15 IST

Modi reaches Bengaluru to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bengaluru at about 9:40 pm today watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon on early Saturday.

Read More
iocl