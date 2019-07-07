Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo)

'Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's defeat in polls'

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:46 IST

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost in the recent elections because its leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it parted ways with the Bharatiya Janta Party, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.
"TDP won in Andra Pradesh in 2014 as it allied had with BJP. In 2019, the party lost (the elections) as they left BJP. Chandrababu Naidu lost because he badly criticised Prime Minister Modi," Javadekar said at an event here.
Claiming that Modi is the only Prime Minister to have gained the belief of the largest number of citizens in the last 50 years, he said that every party and leader, critical of Modi, lost the polls. "Andhra Pradesh is the best example," the minister said.
Javadekar also accused Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments of labelling central schemes as state-run programmes.
He said: "In the past 5 years, Andhra and Telangana governments branded central government's welfare and development schemes as their own."
Javadekar was speaking at an event organised to launch BJP's membership drive in the state.
He said that the party is eyeing to take its membership numbers to 22 crores during the nation-wide membership drive which was launched by Modi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
"BJP is the only party in the world which has 11 crore members. Now, we aim at increasing our membership to 22 crores. By 2024 elections, our aim is to increase the membership to 30 crores," he said.
TDP had snapped ties with the BJP, withdrawing support from the Modi government over special status demand for the state, in March last year. The Chandrababu Naidu-led party lost power to YSR Congress Party in the state and also had a dismal tally in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:50 IST

Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 07 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division, directed removal of the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:47 IST

Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago:...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:43 IST

Indian Coast Guard saves 13 fishermen off West Bengal coast

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Cong leaders confident that Karnataka crisis will end on a happy note

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Notwithstanding political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, the Congress leaders on Sunday exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:34 IST

Gujarat: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Several roads and bridges submerged in water on Saturday in various parts of the state due to the heavy rain, throwing daily life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:28 IST

Idea to appoint 3-member committee to run Mumbai Congress...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7(ANI) : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday dubbed Milind Deora's proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:26 IST

Mumbai: Anti narcotics cell seizes 180 kg drugs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07(ANI) : Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday seized 180 kilograms of drugs from Mankhurd area in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:19 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP team airlifted from Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Eleven member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers' team who retrieved the bodies of mountaineers successfully from Nanda Devi East were airlifted from the Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:18 IST

Indian Army to buy American howitzer ammo for long-range accurate strikes

New Delhi ((India), July 7 (ANI): Seeking to acquire the capability to hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage, the Indian Army is in the process of acquiring Excalibur guided long-range artillery ammunition which can strike targets more than 50 km away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:17 IST

We need to think about sugar production cost, says Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some factories have been spending too much on the production of sugar hence there is a need to think about the expense in its production in order for the industry to flourish.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:13 IST

Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 9

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to take place on July 9 here at Vidhana Soudha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:05 IST

J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam visits Kargil War Memorial

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday visited Kargil War Memorial here ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state.

Read More
iocl