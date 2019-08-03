Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the two-day training programme 'Abhyas Varga'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the two-day training programme 'Abhyas Varga'

Modi's mantra to newly-elected MPs

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:21 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave lessons to the newly-electged BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.
According to those who attended a two-day 'Abhyas Varga' (training sesson) being held in parliament premises, he asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.
Modi's address, which may have lasted for not more than ten to fifteen minutes, was a lesson on how to become a 'kushal saansad' (efficient MP).
He gave the example of the relationship between a mother and daughter-in-law. Elaborating on what was told to the members, a senior leader quoted PM as saying, "Just like a mother-law becomes insecure when her son gets married and focus his attention towards the wife, your favourite people in the constituency also feel the same. They think now that you have become a neta, you won't pick their phones or attend to them. A successful leader is one who strikes a balance between both his work and his people."
While the prime minister spoke on how to become an 'efficient MP', party's working president J P Nadda spoke on organisation expansion and party's mantra of 'paanch nishthayen' (that include Rashtriyata (nationalism), democracy, gandhiwadi samajwad (Gandhian socialism), sarvadharm sambhav (religious harmony) and polictics guided by morals.
The 'abhyas varg' is being attended by MPs from both lower and upper house and is being considered crucial to understand the party, its ideology and work.
The two-day training programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.
On the agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things. (ANI)

