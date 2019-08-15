Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the occasion of Independence Day in Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Modi's speech on I-Day finds resonance with RSS affiliate

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech in which he touched various issues linked to the RSS agenda such as population control, Article 370 and promotion of local products has found resonance with Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM).
Modi in his address to the nation outlined the vision and agenda of his government in the days to come.
The Prime Minister dedicated considerable time on two important subjects -- an issue raised on several occasion by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, and promotion of local product which is the core agenda of RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.
Modi in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort highlighted the need for population control, saying people must think whether they can do justice with their children before planning a baby. He also appealed citizens to buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" successful.
"Let us all resolve to use products made in India. Let us resolve - local products for a lucky tomorrow. Local products for a beautiful tomorrow. Local products for a bright tomorrow," he said.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who has time and again advocated for measures on population control, and SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan expressed happiness that the Prime Minister dedicated considerable time to issues close to their heart.
"China brought in law and they stopped population explosion. Many other Muslim countries too bring in this law, Bangladesh too worked on this. The country's politicians whose politics is based on vote bank have stopped us from bringing in law on this issue," Giriraj Singh told ANI, adding that demographic imbalances in the country can be dealt with a policy on the issue.
He gave an example of rush in metro to emphasize the need for population control. "You just stand in a queue, people will push you in and push you out. Same is the condition in hospitals, in employment opportunities and in many fields. I am glad that PM has touched upon this issue," the minister said.
SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan also praised Modi for sending a strong message to the bureaucracy to ease the business for local products.
Mahajan said: "We have made representations to the government and received a good response but today we believe that the government will work on promoting Swadeshi (local products) as it will boost the local economy as well," he told ANI.
He claimed that Union Minister Piyush Goyal also calls himself a member of the manch and asserted that the outfit will continue to fight against Chinese products. "Our onslaught against Chinese products will continue. All I can say is I am happy," he said.
Several BJP leaders observed that while Modi's 2018 Independence Day speech was more about the achievements of his government, today's speech was focused more on the aspirations of the nation.
A close observation shows that Modi's Independence Day speech today has shown a drastic shift as against that of 2018 if the subjects of the speech are taken into account.
Modi's 2018 speech, they say, was focussed on cooking gas, housing, health insurance (Ayushman Bharat scheme launch date was announced), Mudra loan; where he spoke on Article 370, announcement of Chief of Defence Staff, terrorism in neighborhood, population control, drinking water to every household to focus on promoting local products today. (ANI)

