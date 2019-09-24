RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday[Photo/ANI]
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday[Photo/ANI]

Mohan Bhagwat interacts with foreign media in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met with foreign media representatives from around 30 countries stationed here for a freewheeling discussion about the functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
More than 50 organisations were represented by around 80 journalists in this interaction. This interaction, which lasted for about two and half hours, was part of the of the process of the organisation engaging in dialogue with people from different walks of society.
During the interaction, the RSS chief shared the vision of RSS with the foreign media representatives at Dr Ambedkar International Centre of New Delhi which was followed by a question and answer session covering a wide range of issues across the spectrum.
It should be noted that this meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year in Delhi which the Indian media had participated and from which the international media was largely left out.
Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma.
The Sangh has often been accused of having a communal agenda and running a para-military organisation but it has always maintained that it is a unique social organisation dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace.
The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that all the top constitutional posts in the country are now held by one-time swayamsewaks. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:52 IST

PM violated foreign policy by 'promoting' Trump's candidature: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had violated the country's foreign policy by "promoting" US President Donald Trump's candidature for the next term.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:51 IST

NCCF sells onions at Rs 22 per kg in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) on Tuesday started selling onions at Rs 22 per kilogram on behalf of the Central government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh

Siliguri/Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of creating fear among people over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said if someone dies due to panic over the NRC then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:45 IST

U'khand: 3 killed, 6 injured after car fell into gorge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): At least three were killed and six injured on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in rolled down the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghansali district of Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 48 hours

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa in the next 48 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Good person should not be termed 'gunda': Ashwini Choubey on viral video

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): After a video clipping of his threatenng a policeman went viral,Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey said that a good person should not be termed a 'gunda'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:33 IST

Congress Tripura unit president Pradyot Debbarman resigns

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In a major setback for Congress, Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the president of the Congress's Tripura unit on Tuesday resigned from all party posts, including the primary membership of the party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:32 IST

TN: 350 kg sea cucumber seized, two arrested

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Coastal Security Police Wing of the state on Tuesday seized 350 kg processed sea-cucumber and arrested two people here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:29 IST

Priyanka attack UP govt over 'crime-free state' claims

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government by claiming that crime rates in the state have been on the rise despite its tall claims of being a 'crime-free state'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:25 IST

K'taka: CCB arrests Belgavi Panthers team owner for betting in KPL

Belgavi(Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday unearthed betting scandal in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and arrested Belgavi Panthers team owner Ali for placing bets on matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:23 IST

No material to support money laundering allegations by ED:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday filed a reply in the Delhi High Court on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him by a trial court, saying the agency has "no material" to support money laundering allegations against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Paramilitary forces gearing up to fight winters, skin diseases...

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The paramilitary forces, which were deployed in large numbers to tackle violence and protests before the abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, are now gearing up to battle extreme cold weather as they would be operating in the sub-zero degree temperatures

Read More
iocl