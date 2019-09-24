RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Pink kurta at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]
RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Pink kurta at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Mohan Bhagwat meeting foreign journalists in Delhi today

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Dr Ambedkar International Centre of New Delhi to hold a meeting with 70 journalists working for foreign publications about the functioning of the RSS today.
Dr Ambedkar International Centre is situated in Janpath Road of the national capital.
The RSS chief has scheduled this meeting with the journalists working in foreign firms to clear any misconceptions they may have about the organisation.
It should be noted that this meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year, in which the Indian media had participated but the international media was largely left out.
Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma.
The Sangh has often been accused of having political motives or as a para-military organisation, but it has always maintained itself as a unique social organisation dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace.
The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that the top constitutional posts in the country, including of the Prime Minister, is held by an RSS swayamsewak. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:16 IST

DCW to send notice to Delhi Police over woman journalist phone...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A day after no arrests were made in a phone-snatching incident involving a woman journalist, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) will send a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:10 IST

WB: Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:08 IST

Two arrested in minor's rape case in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a school girl in Sarai Meer area in Azamgarh, the police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:03 IST

Local leaders to get tickets for bypolls in K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) will be giving tickets to local leaders in the upcoming bypolls in 15 constituencies, stated former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:31 IST

Two arrested for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for indulging in cricket betting here. The officials have also seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Court notices put up outside Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:03 IST

Over 6,000 youth take part in Army recruitment drive in J-K

Poonch (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): More than 6000 youth took part in the recruitment drive organised by the Army in the bordering Sowjian belt for the post of porter here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:25 IST

Odisha, TN likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that isolated places in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:20 IST

Kerala bypolls: 71.43 per cent voter turnout at Pala

Pala [Kerala], Sept 24 (ANI): An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls held at Pala constituency here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:08 IST

Kathua: Police arrest members of two-wheeler theft gang

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Police on Monday arrested two alleged members of a two-wheeler theft gang in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:01 IST

Woman gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Monday registered a case against several men for gang-raping a woman at knife-point in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Read More
iocl