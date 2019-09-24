Mohan Bhagwat meeting foreign journalists in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Dr Ambedkar International Centre of New Delhi to hold a meeting with 70 journalists working for foreign publications about the functioning of the RSS today.

Dr Ambedkar International Centre is situated in Janpath Road of the national capital.

The RSS chief has scheduled this meeting with the journalists working in foreign firms to clear any misconceptions they may have about the organisation.

It should be noted that this meeting comes exactly a year after Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year, in which the Indian media had participated but the international media was largely left out.

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma.

The Sangh has often been accused of having political motives or as a para-military organisation, but it has always maintained itself as a unique social organisation dedicated to India's resurgence and global peace.

The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that the top constitutional posts in the country, including of the Prime Minister, is held by an RSS swayamsewak. (ANI)