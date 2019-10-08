RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat praises Modi, Shah for repealing Art 370, calls Pak PM a devious mind

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:27 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday backed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for its "much-awaited" and "praiseworthy" step to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bhagwat commended the central government on plethora of issues, but predominantly on ensuring national integrity and national security at an RSS event here.
In a significant comment, Bhagwat lauded the government for the job done ensuring national security. "Terrorist attacks have come down," he said.
"The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people's sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country, " Bhagwat said. He also lauded the Chandrayaan-2 project as one of the two great achievements of the government.
Bhagwat also praised the BJP government's hard stand on improving national security. "The security alertness along our land and maritime borders is better now. However, the number of guards and checkposts on land borders, and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased, " he said and pointed out that there was new commitment and new hope in the nation.
Ridiculing the attack on the Sangh from several quarters, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the RSS chief pointed out that there was an attempt to stall India's growth.
He said all sorts of allegations were levelled against the Sangh, but no one has been able to back them with proof adding that the opponents were just trying to create mistrust against the organization.
The comments assume significance as the Pakistan Prime Minister had in his recent UNGA speech referred to the Sangh as an organization that is inspired by Hitler and Mussolini.
"Some people want the nation to not do well. They do not like the way India has been able to thwart its opponents. It was said that Sangh was founded on principles propounded by Hitler. This is said without having any evidence for it. Rather, it shows their devious mindset," he said.
The RSS chief cautioned against such powers and said such forces were trying to create trouble in our nation. "It is essential to be alert in identifying plots of vested interest and counter them on intellectual and social planes. Alertness is a constant necessity, " he said while cautioning that there was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Sangh. (ANI)

