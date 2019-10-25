Former union minister Veerappa Moily (File photo)
Former union minister Veerappa Moily (File photo)

Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former union minister Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concern regarding the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
He asked the Prime Minister to not permit the import of dairy products, areca nut and pepper under any Free Trade Agreement.
"I very strongly recommend not permitting import of dairy products, arecanut and pepper under any Free Trade Agreement, in the best interest of the farming community of the country who are already in severe distress owing to unseasonal rains and floods," Moily's letter dated October 22 read.
Pointing out to the government's support to the dairy industry under the "National Dairy Plan", the Congress leader said that India is a more labour-oriented country and many landless agricultural labours are mainly dependent on Dairy farming unlike New Zealand or Australia or any other European model of Dairy farming.
"In the given situation allowing imports of any dairy products under Free Trade Agreement/Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would not hold good to the Indian Dairy Industry and the entire Indian farming community," read the letter.
He underlined that Milk is the highest value crop giving 27 per cent of agricultural income to the farmers which cannot be ignored to realize the objective of "doubling the Indian Farmers Income by 2022".
Moily said if we agree for the Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand, it will also open doors to other countries from the European Union and the USA which will create an "unimaginable" situation in the country.
"Initially, we may procure the dairy products at cheaper prices from the above-said countries but it will lead to the collapse of Indian Dairy Industry as the dairy activity in the country will become unviable to our farmers and entrepreneurs," read the letter.
The Congress leader said that the Milk producer's income will be reduced by half if we take a wrong step of opening up our dairy market under RCEP/FTA with any country.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between six partners namely People's Republic of China (ACFTA), Republic of Korea (AKFTA), Japan (AJCEP), India (AIFTA) and Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA).
The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and 6 ASEAN FTA partners (Australia, People's Republic of China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand).
India has raised concerns regarding market access and other issues leading to an imbalance of trade between some of the partner countries. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:12 IST

PM Modi lauds MPs across party lines for 'historic decisions'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A day after the Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held "without violence or disturbance", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Member of Parliaments (MPs) across party lines for the "historic decisions" taken regarding

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

'Only people with clean image': Uma Bharti disapproves of Gopal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Expressing discontent over Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda offering support to Bhartiya Janata Party in Haryana, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday requested her party to not forget the moral values of their organisation's foundation and asserted that only peopl

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:59 IST

INX media case: CBI files review petition in SC against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order of granting bail to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:41 IST

BJP legislative party to meet tomorrow in Chandigarh: Anil Jain

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain on Friday said that the legislative party will be meeting tomorrow in Chandigarh to elect its leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:37 IST

Varanasi: Students pledge not to burn firecrackers

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The students of CM Anglo Bengali College in Varanasi on Friday pledged not to burn crackers during Diwali in bid to prevent air and noise pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:35 IST

SC turns down plea seeking stay on Maradu flats demolition

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:25 IST

EC fixes Nov 25 for WB, Uttarkhand assembly by-polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:22 IST

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for various development project...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stones of various development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:17 IST

South Delhi Police seize 184 kg banned firecrackers, three held

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM comes up in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister on Friday came up in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:12 IST

Independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda on Friday said that six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to Bharatiya Janata Party for forming government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Dushyant Chautala to meet father Ajay Chautala at Tihar Jail today

New Delhi [India] Oct 25, (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala will on Friday meet his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex and will inform him about the party MLAs meeting and their decision regarding the ongoing political scenario in Haryana after Assembly elections

Read More
iocl