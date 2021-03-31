Mollywood's tryst with politics continue as celebrities fielded by political parties launch high pitch campaign

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Though there is no shortage of fan following for film personalities in Kerala, most actors in the past have kept away from taking a direct political plunge. However, this time all three political fronts have fielded actors in the assembly elections hoping to turn their popularity into votes.

The sitting MLA actor-turned-politician Mukesh of CPI(M) is contesting for a second time from Kollam hoping to repeat his success. He is facing a stiff fight this time from Bindhu Krishna of Congress and M Sunil of BJP.

Another actor-turned-politician KB Ganesh Kumar of KC( B) a Left ally is fighting again from Pathanapuram. Son of veteran KC(B) supremo K Balakrishna Pillai, his entry to politics unlike other actors was not a surprising one. Last assembly polls he won from KC(B) pocket borough of Pathanapuram defeating two other actors Jagadeesh fielded by Congress and Reghu known Bheeman Reghu in films from NDA. Ganesh Kumar won by over 24,000 votes.

Known for his super cop roles and fiery on-screen dialogues, actor Suresh Gopi is the BJP candidate in Thrissur though he tasted bitter defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.





Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "In Malayalam films, I have given enough punchy dialogues. But in politics, it is not all about punchy dialogue. Politics is different. You have to feel the people and their issues, which will build the confidence."

In Balussery, Congress has fielded comedy actor Dharmajan Bolgatty who has a much challenging task to wrest the seat from the Left. For nearly five decades Congress has not won from this socialist stronghold. Campaigning for him are actors from Mollywood.

"I am sure of winning the seat as Balussery has not seen the kind of development it should have got. The response from people wherever I visit is also good, " said Dharmajan.

Purushan Kadalundi of CPI(M) won twice from here, with a lead of 15,494 votes in 2016.

In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, BJP has fielded actor Krishna Kumar, where a triangular fight is ensuing. Another prominent face in Television, anchor Veena S Nair is a Congress candidate in Vattiyoorkavu where she is facing BJP's VV Rajesh and VK Prashanth of CPI(M).

While actor Devan has merged his Kerala People's Party with the NDA. Though yet to be in the electoral fray actors, Sreenivasan and filmmaker Siddique are on the advisory board of corporate outfit Twenty20 fighting the polls in Kerala.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, actor Innocent had won as a left independent. (ANI)

