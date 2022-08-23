Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain gets regular bail

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted a regular bail plea to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a Money Laundering Case. She was earlier on interim bail in the matter.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted regular bail to Poonam Jain on a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety.

On Saturday, the court kept the order reserved on the bail plea of Poonam Jain and also extended the interim bail granted to her.

On Tuesday, a part argument was also held in bail petitions of Satyendar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. Further arguments will be held on different dates given by the court. The trio is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier on August 6, Poonam Jain was granted interim bail in the matter after noting that Poonam Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ajit Kumar Jain were not arrested during the investigation and a charge sheet has been already filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

According to the Chargesheet, out of 10 accused, four are private firms and six individuals are accused in this case, including Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain.

Satyendar Jain, Ankush Jain, and Vaibhav Jain were arrested by the probe agency and are presently in judicial custody.



Recently, the court took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) naming Delhi Minister Satyender Jain and others in a money laundering case. The ED prosecution complaint has named Satyender Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain including four private firms as accused. The above-mentioned accused in the prosecution complaint are accused of violations under sections of the money laundering Act.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendar Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.

The ED then said that the total movable assets were seized from "an unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a Chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The Chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from 14 February 2014 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI)

