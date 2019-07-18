Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly commences on Thursday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will present its interim budget on July 23 as the seven-day long monsoon session of the state assembly will commence from Thursday here.

On the first day of assembly's monsoon session, the leaders will pay tributes to BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg, who died in April this year. The last day of the session would be on July 26.

On July 19, several bills will be tabled in the session and the legislative proceedings will start from July 22 onwards.

The interim budget, which would be tabled by the state government, is likely to be passed in the House after the debate.

Legislative functioning will be held on July 25 and 26.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) held a legislature party meeting to discuss the agenda for the assembly session in Lucknow.

Party MLCs Upveer Singh, Sunil Singh Yadav, Lilawati Kushwaha, Rajpal Kashyap, Rajesh Yadav, SP leaders Sangram Singh, Balram Yadav along with other party MLAs and leaders were seen outside the party office. (ANI)

