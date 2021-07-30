Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Proceedings of Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus snooping and other issues on Friday. The proceedings of Rajya Sabha would now begin at 11 am on Monday.

The Upper House was adjourned twice on Friday - first till 12 noon and then again till 2:30 pm.

While Rajya Sabha speaker M Venkaiah Naidu asked the MPs to maintain decorum in the Parliament, the Opposition continued to protest against issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmers protests.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha listed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (A) and the LLP (A) Bills for introduction tomorrow.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments for the past few days during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)