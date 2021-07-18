Monsoon session: We look forward to productive session, says PM Modi after all-party meeting

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): After the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session.

Besides PM Modi, among the key leaders present in the all-party meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

"Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.



According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs statement, PM Modi said in the meeting that valuable suggestions were given by the MPs and there should be meaningful discussion in both houses. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions collectively.

The Prime Minister further said that as per "our traditions of a healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in an amicable manner, and the government should be given the opportunity to respond to these discussions. It is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment."

He called for healthy discussions in the Parliament and sought the cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He said that the people's representatives truly know the ground-level situations, and hence their participation in the discussions enriches the decision-making process.

"More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures," added Joshi.

Prime Minister Modi said that most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated and hoped that this will help in undertaking the activities in the Parliament confidently.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure that occurs before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF attended the all-party meeting.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will commence from Monday and continue till August 13. The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda for the Monsoon session.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances. (ANI)