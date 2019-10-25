Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in Haryana lost seats: Congress leader

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the mood of the people is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its several sitting ministers have lost the elections in Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The fact is that several sitting ministers have lost the election. This itself shows that the mood of the people is against the party. However, government formation is a function of post-poll arithmetic and BJP is an expert at that."

"The gap between the parties in terms of seats is small and the so-called victory of BJP is merely illusionary. The mandate of the people is clearly against the BJP and people voted for change," he added.

The ministers who lost the elections are Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Krishan Kumar Bedi from Shahbad, Karan Dev Kamboj from Radaur, Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli, Kavita Jain from Sonipat, Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna and Manish Kumar Grover from Rohtak.

Kumar while speaking on Maharashtra results said that the Congress party conceded that the BJP-Shiv Sena pre-poll alliance has a comfortable majority and Congress and NCP will sit in the opposition and play a constructive role.

In Haryana, BJP has got 40 seats and it needs 6 more MLAs for a simple majority to form the government in the state. (ANI)

