More he speaks, more BJP's vote share increases, Congress' decreases: Prasad on Digvijaya Singh

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:59 IST

Centre has murdered democracy in J-K: Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Commenting on restrictions relaxed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for Eid, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that what the Central government has done in Kashmir is nothing but the murder of democracy.