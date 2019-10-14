Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

More property seized compared to level of fraud in PMC bank: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that more property has been seized compared to the level of fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case and assured investors that their interests will be protected.
"In case of PMC Bank, more property has been seized than the amount of fraud. Everyone's money has to come (to them). There is a process that will be completed in some time," Shah told India Today TV.
The remarks came on a day Reserve Bank of India raised the withdrawal limit for depositors of PMC Bank to Rs 40,000 from the earlier limit of Rs 25,000.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier in the day said she was closely monitoring the developments at PMC Bank and had a discussion with RBI Governor who had assured that customers' interest will be protected.
PMC has been facing problems allegedly due to its exposure to realty player Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd to which it loaned a substantial part of its advances.
In its statement on enhancing withdrawal limit, the RBI said it had reviewed the bank's liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors, has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 40,000, inclusive of Rs 25,000 allowed earlier.
With the relaxation, about 77 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, it said.
The RBI said that the financial position of the bank has been substantially impaired due to fraud perpetrated on it by certain persons and it had taken action soon after the matter came to its notice.
Shah also said that India's economy is in a good shape compared to the global situation.
Shah, who is also BJP president, said the Narendra Modi government fulfils what it says and the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in the country at an appropriate time and Citizenship Bill will be brought.
On the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that only three countries in the world raised selective questions on it.
"The rest of the world has been in favour of India's stance of repealing Article 370 and has accepted it is India's internal matter. This is a major diplomatic success for India," he said.
On the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah said that the people of the country will accept the Supreme Court's verdict. He expressed confidence that both sides will accept the verdict and the matter will be resolved amicably. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:18 IST

PMJAY benefited over 50 lakh patients across country

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In a significant achievement, the world's largest fully government-funded health insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has given benefit to over 50 lakh patients in their treatment so far.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Centre should investigate if there was any deal between Praful...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the NDA government should investigate if there was any deal between NCP leader Praful Patel with Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibra

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Mayawati says will convert to Buddhism at appropriate time

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati announced on Monday that she will convert to Buddhism at an "appropriate" time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:09 IST

Top Army commanders review security situation in J-K

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Top commanders of the Indian Army met on Monday and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:58 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, his wife for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Professor Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo on jointly winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and termed their work as 'path-breaking'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:55 IST

President Kovind congratulates Abhijeet Banerjee for Economics Nobel

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist Professor Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:38 IST

Amrapali case: SC directs Bhubaneshwar, Raipur authorities to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed Bhubaneshwar and Raipur authorities to deposit an amount of Rs 34.50 crores and Rs 20 crores respectively in its registry in the case pertaining to the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate Amrapali group in Noida and

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Centre to release 5 Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Central government on Monday accepted the request of Congress-led Punjab government for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committed during militancy period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:08 IST

BJP going upwards at supersonic speed, Congress coming down at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday affirmed that BJP is going upwards at supersonic speed while Congress is coming downwards at the same velocity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:50 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on ED's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the hearing for October 18 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused Rajiv Saxena, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Taking all measures to maintain law and order, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After postpaid mobile services were resumed in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir today, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday stated that the administration is taking all measures to maintain law and order in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola assumes charge of IAF Training Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola on Monday assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Read More
iocl