BJP leader Mukul Roy speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
More setbacks for Mamata in future as more TMC leaders to join BJP: Mukul Roy

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): BJP Bengal president Mukul Roy on Tuesday welcomed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who had joined the BJP and said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be ready for more jolts in the coming days.
"I welcome all the leaders who have decided to join BJP leaving TMC behind. I welcome their decision, people are just tired of Mamata Banerjee, they want to change. This is not the end, this is just a trailer, under the leadership of Kailashji more leaders will come to BJP and this will happen over a period of time," Roy said at a press conference here.
National General Secretary and the new leader of BJP in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present at the press conference along with the newly joined lawmakers from TMC.
Roy said the TMC had lost badly in the municipal phases and as much as Banerjee might try to show that she is not disturbed by this it will matter in the days to come.
"There are 120 Nagarpalika in Bengal and 8 municipal corporations. Amongst those TMC has lost 101 including 4 corporations due to people's mandate. In Bengal, Mamata is holding a meeting with corporators today in which she said they will make new corporators, what she has said I do not want to repeat, but she will face setbacks that is for sure," Roy said.
Roy also took a dig at her by saying, "The biggest political family in Bengal is Mamata Banerjee's family, there is no family which comes close to her."
One TMC MLA along with 12 TMC councillors joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy here. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:13 IST

