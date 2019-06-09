More than 35 baby cobra snakes rescued in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): More than 35 baby cobra snakes were rescued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) snake rescuers Rajesh and Vivek Prasad from different locations here on Sunday.

The baby snakes were found in shoes, bed and in house compounds. Many baby snakes were found in Vidhyaranyapura, Sahakar Nagar and Amrita Hally. (ANI)

