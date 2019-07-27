Mortal remains of 4 Indians killed in road accident brought to Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The mortal remains of four Indians, who died in a road incident in Lisbon, Portugal, have been brought here on Saturday.

"Facilitated by our Embassy @IndiainPortugal, mortal remains of the four Indians who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Lisbon have reached India today. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





The issue was raised by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on July 19. He requested the External Affairs Minister to bring the remains of the deceased.

"Met Union Minister of External Affairs, Government of India Shri @DrSJaishankar and requested him to get the bodies of deceased persons who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Portugal." he had tweeted.

Following this, the India embassy in Portugal had informed that there were some pending judicial and medical formalities only after completing them the mortal remains will be repatriated.

"Respected Sirs, This is to inform that after the completion of judicial processes in court and medical formalities, the mortal remains of the four Indian nationals are being received today from Portuguese authorities." India in Portugal had tweeted, in a reply to Som's tweet. (ANI)

