MoS Abdul Sattar gets Revenue, Rural Development in Maha portfolio distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): As Maharashtra governor gave his nod to the allocation of portfolios on Sunday, Minister of State (MoS) Abdul Sattar has been assigned with the responsibility of Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development and Special Assistance.

Yesterday, amid reports doing the rounds of him offering to step down as a minister of state in the Maharashtra government, Sattar had clarified that he has not tendered his resignation.

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the Chief Minister, we will accept it," Sattar had said.

Sattar was among the 36 leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30 last year.

In the portfolio distribution key Ministries like Finance, Home and Revenue were allocated to lawmakers from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray had on Saturday sent Governor the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them for approval following which portfolio distribution in Maharashtra government was announced. (ANI)

