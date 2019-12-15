MoS Anurag Thakur tears into Rahul over his "Not Rahul Savarkar' remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his latest remark 'Not Rahul Savarkar' remark, saying, "Some people cannot think beyond themselves and their families."

"There are some people who cannot think beyond themselves and the contribution their families have made in the freedom struggle. They cannot see the sacrifice made by others. If the Congress party has such thoughts about our freedom fighters then it is condemnable," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Addressing a rally on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for a comment for a speech. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi had stated.

Lambasting on the Gandhi scion, Thakur also said that "Shiv Sena, an ally of Congress in Maharashtra, should think if they still want to be with them (Congress) in Maharastra."

The Union Minister also commented on Shiv Sena's Raut tweet slamming Rahul and questioned, " Do they want Rahul Gandhi to apologise? Are Shiv Sena leaders hesitant asking Gandhi to apologise ?."

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's 'my name is not Rahul Savarkar' barb, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday warned that Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar should not be insulted.

Savarkar is no less than "God" for the whole country and deserves reverence, Raut wrote on microblogging site yesterday.

Thakur also commented on the 'release of Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 crore comprising GST compensation, saying, "There is GST Council Meeting after two days. The representatives from all states, including Maharashtra, will be present there. All issues will be discussed in the meeting." (ANI)

