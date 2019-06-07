MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy receives grand welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday received a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport on his first visit after taking charge as minister at the Centre.

BJP workers gathered in huge numbers to welcome Reddy, who has been elected from Secunderabad constituency where he defeated Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by 62,114 votes.

In Telangana, BJP won four Lok Sabha seats out 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

