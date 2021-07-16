MoS Kaushal Kishore slams Mamata, Owaisi, says Yogi Adityanath's work in UP is unparalleled

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore on Thursday appreciated the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and asserted that the work done by the UP chief minister is unparalleled whether it is the law and order in the state, handling the COVID-19 situation or the proposed population control bill.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right that Yogi Adityanath has worked hard to maintain the law and order in the state. Mafias and goons are either in jail or have left the state. The people in Uttar Pradesh, especially women and girls, are safe. The CM's efforts to main the law and order are unparalleled."

Hitting out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's comment on the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Kishore stated that whether it is the case of Unnao or Hathras, the SIT has done a thorough investigation and the government acted promptly when such incidents came to light.

"The girls feel safe when they go out of their houses. The cases of eve-teasing have come down," the Union Minister said.

When asked about the comment of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the proposed population control bill, he said that people who are opposing the bill will later accept it.

"If the population will increase, the resources will be raised which will increase poverty. The crime rate also goes up. The act is important as it will help in the progress of the country," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, earlier on Thursday pointed out that the Centre in its December 2020 affidavit had stated that due to declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), there cannot be a two-child policy in the country and the proposed population control bill brought by the Uttar Pradesh government violates Article 21 of the Constitution.

Kishore reacting to the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, said that the social distance is being followed during the yatra.

"Social distancing norms are maintained during the Kanwar Yatra. The people should maintain the social distancing and follow the SoPs," he said.

Taking a dig at President Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Arshad Madani and Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly advocating terrorists who were arrested in Uttar Pradesh, Kishore said, "The arrest of terrorists in Uttar Pradesh is a matter of investigation. I do not want to comment on what Owaisi or Madani is saying. They too should not say anything in this regard till the matter is under investigation." (ANI)