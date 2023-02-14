Most of our flights have been flying on others' wings, but we have now set foot in defence sector: Rajnath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Hailing the government's initiative of self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that for a long time, everything was being imported, but the recent geopolitical developments show that India has set its foot in the defence sector.

"For a long time, we have been importing everything from aircraft to helicopters, guns, missiles, radar systems, etc. Most of our flights have been flying on the wings of others. Looking at the recent geopolitical developments, we have set foot in the defence sector and started strengthening," said Rajnath Singh while addressing the IAF Seminar 'INDISEM-23' in Bengaluru's Yelahanka air force station.

"Our government has laid stress on self-reliance in defence production and preparedness. That is, many steps have been taken by the government not only in terms of increasing combat skills but also in terms of increasing self-reliance in war goods and equipment," he added.

He also highlighted that in the future the Indian Armed forces will have around 160 Light Combat Helicopters.

"In the context of our Air Force, you all are aware of the order of 15 Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' by the government some time back. Going forward, the total number of these in our Armed Forces will be 160," he said.

On this occasion, he addressed the Defence chiefs and officers.

He said today's seminar is not only very relevant but is very much in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. This seminar will prove to be helpful in boosting the efforts of the Indian Air Force for self-reliance.



"I would like to congratulate the Indian Air Force for its devotion to duty. Recently we have seen the devastation caused by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. There have been reports of loss of lives in large numbers," he said.

"Recently we have seen the devastation caused by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. There have been reports of loss of lives in large numbers. I am happy that today Indian Air Force is starting the implementation of the Electronic Maintenance Management System i.e. e-MMS. I congratulate Indian Air Force for this new beginning," he said.

He asserted that the Armed Forces need to acquire complex equipment and systems to keep themselves strong.

"Our Armed Forces need to acquire complex equipment and systems to keep themselves strong. You all know that this equipment and systems also have a significant life cycle cost, which is in the form of service, maintenance etc," said Singh.

He said that MRO is definitely one of the most important needs of the country in today's time. In such a situation, the availability of MRO facilities in the country and its increase is a great need of the present time.

"I assure all the countrymen, that the defence of the nation is our topmost priority, and we are fully committed to ensuring it. India's name will be counted first," said Singh. (ANI)

