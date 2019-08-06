Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Source: LSTV)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Source: LSTV)

Most productive session after 1952: LS Speaker Om Birla

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): First session of 17th Lok Sabha proved to be the most productive session ever, with the Lower House passing as many as 36 bills which is more than the number of bills passed in the first session in 1952.
In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed the session as the most productive session since 1952 that had 37 sittings and sat for a total of 280 hours.
"From June 17 to August 6, there were a total of 37 sittings and during the period 33 bills were introduced and 35 bills were passed. This number is far more than in comparison to the first Lok Sabha (1952)," he said.
The bills passed were Motor Vehicle Amendments bills, Triple talaq bill, Wage Code Bill, Consumer protection bills and the house also passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir that gave it special powers.
The Speaker said in the first session of Lok Sabha a total of 32 bills were introduced while 24 bills were passed and that too when the sitting of the house was of 67 days. He said productivity of the House remained 125 per cent, and members were allowed to raise 1066 issues during Zero Hour.
"On a single day 161 members raised their issues during Zero Hour," he said, adding that during earlier sittings of the Lok Sabha only "few" members used to get opportunities to speak in Zero Hour.
Birla said that the House discussed the union budget for over 17 hours. He said the house sat for over 70 hours extra and thanked the members across the sides, officials and security staff for their cooperation.
He said the session did not witness any obstruction during the period.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die a day before schedule after adopting a resolution and a Bill related to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Budget session of the Lok Sabha which was scheduled to end on July 26 was extended till August 7. (ANI)

