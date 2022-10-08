MoU between Goa govt, India's top skilling startups will increase employment: Pramod Sawant

Porvorim (Goa) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant was present at an event held for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four startups- Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare (Haryana), Newton School (Bengaluru), Beunlu Pvt Ltd (Haryana), ENTRI (Kerala)- in Porvorim on Thursday.

Speaking at the signing of MoU, Sawant said that the MoU signed between the four skilling startup companies and the Director of Higher Education and the Goa state higher education council aims to skill at least 1,000 youths from the state and help them find the right jobs.

"After this agreement, thousands of students from the IT sectors to the dropout students will get the opportunity and it will also help to reduce the unemployment rate in the state ", CM Pramod Sawant said.



While speaking to ANI, the Goa Chief Minister said, "we are preparing a platform for everyone who wants to work in the private sector, whether in IT, filmmaking, hospitality, etc. Director of higher education Prasad Dulekar, Chandrakant Shetty an IT chairman, and my advisor Karan Bajaj has taken the initiative to sign this agreement."

"The principals of all the colleges from all over the state were specially invited to this program.", the chief minister said.

Mohammad Hisamuddin- founder and CEO of the education-based startup Entri (Kerala)- told ANI that after this agreement students would be able to study in their local language Konkani as well.

"Entri (Kerala) startup is basically a local language learning app. We provide different types of content like mock exams, and study materials in local languages mainly Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, etc. We have just crossed 1 crore subscribers across these languages", Mohammad Hisamuddin told ANI. "After this agreement, Entri will also provide education in the Konkani language as well", Hisamuddin added.

Recently, Sawant announced a public program on 'Road Safety' to be organized on October 21 which will provide a platform for the representatives of the general 'public' and 'officers' of the three departments- Goa Police Traffic Cell, Transport Department and PWD- to prevent the accidents on the road. (ANI)

