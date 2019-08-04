Move ahead with positive thinking: PM Modi to BJP MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP MPs to move ahead with positive thinking and gave directions as to what the party should do next to register victories in the upcoming elections.

"Prime Minister Modi told MPs to work with the team spirit. He said there should not be any place for negative thinking and one should bring positivity in politics," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters here quoting the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister said that our thinking should be to bring those people closer to us who are not today with us. We should bring them closer to our works and our behaviour towards them," said Joshi.

"He said we should move ahead with positive thinking. He directed us what we should do next to win in the future. The Prime Minister said that MPs should work with the spirit of -- Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas," said Joshi.

In the programme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told MPs about the contribution of the BJP in Indian politics.

The two-day programme -- Abhyas Varg -- concluded today, which was being held at the Parliament Library Building coinciding with the first session of 17th Lok Sabha.

The session, which was extended, is slated to conclude on Wednesday. The party has about 130 newly elected MPs. (ANI)

