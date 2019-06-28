MP: After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader assaults govt official

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Two days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, a local leader from the party allegedly assaulted a government official here on Friday.

The official, Devratna Soni, who is Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by BJP Panchayat president, Ram Sushil Patel, and others with sticks outside the 'nagar parishad' (city council) office, according to a video.

Police said that the two persons have filed cases as Patel has alleged that he was also beaten.

"Both of them have filed cases. Ram Patel is also claiming that he was beaten. Their statements will be recorded. Police will examine the CCTV footage. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of investigation," said Satna SP Riyaz Iqbal.

On June 26, a Municipal Corporation officer on an anti-encroachment drive was beaten up with a cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times by Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash had claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

The BJP MLA is currently under judicial custody till July 7 and his case has been transferred to a special court in Bhopal. (ANI)

