MP: Altering SIT will open door for suspicion, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that altering the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted for probing the honey trapping case in the state, will arouse suspicion in the investigation.

"Let the law take its own course of time. Making changes in the SIT every day won't bear any good results. If the alteration is continued then it will only open the door for suspicion and doubts in the investigation which I feel should not develop," said Chouhan while talking to media here.

His comments came in the wake of the SIT chief being replaced.

On Tuesday, Rajendra Kumar was appointed the new Chief of the SIT probing the honey trapping case. Kumar replaced Sanjeev Shami who had previously held the post. 15 IPS officials have also been transferred, apart from the latest appointment.

Six persons including five women and a man were arrested in connection with the case. It came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

