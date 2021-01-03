MP: BJP MLAs Silawat and Rajput take oath as cabinet ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh government here at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Silawat and Rajput resigned during the by-polls in October 2020 as they had completed the six-month term in the cabinet without becoming MLAs. Prior to resigning from the cabinet, Silawat carried the charge of Water Resources Department while Rajput headed the Revenue and Transport Department.



After the by-election results, it was quite expected that both these leaders who are also close to Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, would be inducted into the cabinet again.

Silawat and Rajput fought the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018 on a Congress ticket and made ministers in the Kamal Nath government. Further, they changed their camp and sworn in as ministers again in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet after BJP toppled the Congress government in the state.

It is third the third expansion of the state cabinet after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the chief minister for the fourth term in March 2020. (ANI)

