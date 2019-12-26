MP: BJP to hold awareness programme over CAA in all districts starting Jan 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): As part of an awareness programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold rallies and marches in all districts of Madhya Pradesh from January 1 till January 15 over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs in Madhya Pradesh along with other senior leaders on Thursday held a meeting at the state party office here regarding the same.

"Congress is creating misunderstanding over CAA and trying to incite violence. We will hold awareness programme in Madya Pradesh," said former state chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"This Act is about giving citizenship and not taking it away. We will tell the truth to the public. We will hold door-to-door campaign," Chouhan added.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)