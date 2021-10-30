MP by-polls: Congress threatening voters at booths in Prithvipur constituency alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that voters are being threatened by the workers of the Congress party at many polling booths in the Prithvipur constituency of the state where by-polls are underway.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Congress has gone mad due to fear of defeat in the by-elections. Voters are being threatened at many polling booths in Prithvipur. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents are being assaulted."

The state Chief Minister also alleged, "the Congress party used unethical means including distributing money."

In Madhya Pradesh, the voting for by-poll in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, Prithvipur in Niwari district Raigaon (SC) in Satna district, Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district are underway.

The Election Commission had decided to hold the by-elections to fill vacancies and had fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)