MP Cabinet approves 27 per cent reservation quota for OBCs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday approved the decision to give 27 per cent reservation to OBC community. A bill in this regard will soon be tabled in the state Legislative Assembly.

The state cabinet also decided to extend the age limit for government jobs by five years. The cabinet approved the amendment to the Motor-Vehicle Act. Under the amendment, the owner of all vehicles won't have to pay tax for a lifetime after they deposit the tax once.

In another landmark decision, the cabinet decided to do away with the rule of not giving admission in schools to children suffering from Leprosy. The government also decided to extend the help given for school uniform to Rs 600 from Rs 400.

Besides this, the Kamal Nath-led government also approved the construction of hostels at a cost of Rs. 236 crore. (ANI)

