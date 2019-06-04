MP Cabinet passes resolution to increase reservation for OBCs to 27 pc

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Monday passed a resolution to increase reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) from existing 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The matter will now be taken up in the monsoon session of the state Assembly.

The Cabinet has also increased by three per cent the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,647 crore and will benefit around seven lakh employees. (ANI)

