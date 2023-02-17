MP CM Chouhan again targets former CM Kamal Nath over promissory note

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Politics and the war of questions have intensified in Madhya Pradesh where assembly election is going to be held at the end of this year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a campaign of asking a question regularly from former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath over Congress' promissory note made during the last assembly elections.

On the other hand, reacting to CM Chouhan's questions, PCC Chief Kamal Nath is also continuously putting questions to him on twitter.



Under his campaign of asking questions, CM Chouhan on Friday said, "Questions to Kamal Nath are continued. Nath had promised to give free smartphones by installing apps (applications) for self-defence and safety of women aged between 17 years and 45 years. Do answer how many apps were installed, why didn't he (Nath) fulfil the promise?"

Chouhan also lashed out at Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. He said, "Now, Congress also understands whether he (Digvijaya Singh) cuts votes or distributes. The public also understands that the kind of statements he makes, he brings shame to the country as well. The public is also ashamed to listen to them, now the Congress should think what effect it will have."

Reacting to CM's Chouhan question, Nath on Friday wrote on twitter, "Shivraj ji, you want to extract ghee by churning water. This is nothing but a conspiracy to waste the time of the public. Because of your lie, the public is troubling you everyday in your Nikas Yatra (Exit Yatra)."

Nath asked Chouhan on twitter, "You had promised in your 'Jhoot Patra' (lie note) that women beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana would be given financial assistance for essential equipment like sewing machines to start small household businesses. Just tell the public how many sewing machines you have given. Or you are just busy in ruffling the misdeeds of your government." (ANI)

