MP CM Chouhan slams Congress says, 'Doing politics only for power'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): With the assembly elections inching closer, the political uproar and war of words in Madhya Pradesh seems to be intensifying.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is continuously attacking the Congress party and former chief minister Kamal Nath. Chouhan on Friday said, "Power is not an end goal for us, it is a medium. We are constantly trying to serve the public via the development of the state through various schemes and through public welfare schemes."

"But Congress has been doing politics only for power. They go to any extent, speak lies, make false promises to get power and then don't answer. They don't even tell what is their accountability. That's why the public should know how many false promises were made," he said.

Chouhan added that the Congress and Kamal Nath had said in the promissory note that they had promised to provide the benefit of ancillary agro-based industries such as animal husbandry, dairy development, poultry farming, fisheries and horticulture to encourage farmers and to provide five-year loan from the bank at a concessional interest rate. What did you do in the last 15 months, the Congress and Kamal Nath should speak?



Chouhan also took a jibe at Kamal Nath over rumours that the latter will not contest in the upcoming polls. He said, "I do not understand what Kamal Nath is saying. Now, he is saying that he will not contest elections, but his IT cell immediately denied it and said that he is inevitable. The world cannot run without you (Nath), the Congress cannot run. It seems that there is nothing but him."

"What is an inevitable chief minister? Nath should clarify. Will IT cell make you the inevitable Chief Minister? There is a mutiny in your party. Leaders of your party are saying that senior Congress leaders Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav are children. They have been such mature leader for so many years and they become children in the eyes of your party leaders. I don't understand who is telling the truth in your party," Chouhan said,

He adding that previously Kamal Nath had made Rahul Gandhi to lie that if the loan was not waived within ten days, then the Chief Minister would be changed.

Meanwhle, Kamal Nath wrote on twitter alleging that Chouhan was a "a machine of lies." "Shivraj ji, Do fear God and stop making false announcements. Give reports of old false announcements to the public."

"You had announced in BJP's vision document that you would double the irrigated area of the state in the next five years with an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crores. Tell the truth to the public that how much irrigated area has increased during this tenure or only corruption has doubled," Nath wrote on twitter. (ANI)

