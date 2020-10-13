MP Cong writes to EC requesting removal of 14 state ministers for model code of conduct violation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday wrote to Election Commission, requesting for removal of 14 state ministers from their posts, alleging model code of conduct violation by them in constituencies they are contesting from.

By-poll to the state's legislative assembly will be held on November 3.

The names of the ministers are Govind Rajput contesting from assembly constituency Surkhi district Sagar, Tulsi Silavat from Sanwer, District Indore, Imarti Devi, from Dabra, Gwalior, Prabhuram Choudhary, from Sanchi, Raisen, Hardeep Singh from Suwasra, Mandsaur, Pradyuman Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Damori, Guna, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Mungawali, Ashoknagar, Adal Singh Kansana from Sumawali, Muraina, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar, Dhar, Girraj Dehotia from Dimni, Muraina, OPS Bhadauria from Mehgaon, Bhind and Suresh from Pohri, Shivpuri. (ANI)