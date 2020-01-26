MP Congress leader accuses colleague of slapping, abusing him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav on Sunday lodged an FIR against his party colleague Chandu Kunjir, accusing Kunjir of abusing and slapping him.

Two state Congress leaders entered into a brawl ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters in Indore on Sunday. Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, were standing in the midst of a group at the party headquarters when the fight broke out between the duo. They were later separated and calmed down with the help of police intervention.

However, the matter once again sprung up when Devendra Singh Yadav filed a police complaint against his party colleague for the brawl.

In the FIR, Yadav accused Kunjir of abusing and slapping him.

"I, along with other workers, was taking care of the arrangements at the party headquarters before the arrival of Chief Minister for the flag hoisting. Only a few leaders were allowed to be near the spot where the CM was supposed to do the flag-hoisting. Kunjir, however, along with a few other anti-social elements tried to enter the area and upon being stopped abused and physically assaulted me," Yadav told reporters here.

"I have registered a case regarding the same with the police and will also write to the party leadership demanding strict action against him," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

