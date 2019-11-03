Congress leader Shobha Oza (File Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Shobha Oza (File Photo/ANI)

MP: Congress to hold statewide protest against centre on Nov 4, says Shobha Oza

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:21 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress leader Shobha Oza on Sunday said that Congress will hold a statewide demonstration against the central government on November 4 for its alleged step-motherly treatment of the state with regards to providing relief to flood-affected people in Madhya Pradesh.
"There will be a statewide demonstration against the centre for its step-motherly treatment of Madhya Pradesh. 284 blocks of 39 out of the 52 districts in the state were affected by excessive rainfall and floods that came recently. The maximum damages were incurred by the state's farmers. Crops worth Rs 16,270 crore were damaged in the state. The state government demanded Rs 6,621 crore for relief works. But the centre is yet to act on that demand," Oza told reporters at a press conference here.
"The BJP is a liar party. Bihar and Karnataka also faced floods. They were granted the relief amount immediately. But in Madhya Pradesh, the centre is yet to grant relief. There are 28 parliamentarians, 5 central ministers and 108 MLAs of BJP in Madhya Pradesh. They should act to get the relief amount from the centre rather than engaging in theatrics," she added.
Speaking on the termination of Legislative Assembly membership of BJP legislator Prahlad Lodhi as he got sentenced for two years, Oza said: "Congress will win in the by-polls to the Pawai seat as well like it did in Jhabua."
Oza said that BJP has been rejected by the people in Maharashtra but refrained from commenting on the possibility of a Congress-Shiv Sena alliance in that state, saying that it is within the rights of Interim President Sonia Gandhi to decide on this matter. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:46 IST

Strike will continue, will approach Central govt very soon:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 : Affirming that their ongoing strike will continue, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) president Ashwathama Reddy on Sunday said that they will be approaching Central government very soon and may seek intervention from

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:41 IST

Aurangabad: Uddhav Thackeray meets farmers in distress

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met farmers who suffered losses following incessant rains in Aurangabad district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:32 IST

Desirous to bring more investments in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that it is his desire that more and more industrialists invest in the state and fresh investments come in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:22 IST

'Maharashtra gave mandate to BJP, Shiv Sena should moderate its...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena should form the government with its natural ally BJP and moderate its stance as people of Maharashtra gave mandate his party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:20 IST

Delhi air pollution: 32 flights diverted due to low visibility at airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): At least 32 flights have been diverted at the Delhi airport as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:07 IST

PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo; discusses...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok on Sunday on the sidelines of ASEAN summit and discussed the threats of extremism and terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:07 IST

Maharashtra: RPF staff return lost purse to woman in Dadar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dadar in Mumbai returned a lost purse belonging to a woman on Saturday, which carried mobile phones, cash and jewellery worth Rs 3,50,000.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:48 IST

NCP hints at lending support to Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday hinted at lending support to Sena in Maharashtra saying, "it is up to the Shiv Sena to decide whether it wishes to do politics with respect or wants to face insult as it did in the past five years".

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:43 IST

PM Modi meets Thai counterpart on sidelines of 35th ASEAN summit

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Thai counterpart Gen (retd.) Prayut Chan-o-Cha here on Sunday on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Kejriwal urges Centre to take immediate steps to combat...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Central government to take immediate steps to provide relief from the pollution and assured full support in all its initiatives.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:31 IST

Army to set up advanced landing ground in Uttarakhand: Gen Bipin Rawat

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Army is speedily working to construct airfields in areas of Uttarakhand that border China, its chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday, adding that improving connectivity is the force's priority.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:21 IST

EC appoints special expenditure observer for Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday appointed retired bureaucrat B Murali Kumar as special expenditure observer for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Read More
iocl