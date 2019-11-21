BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi talking to ANI in Sheopur on Wednesday. photo/ANI
BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi talking to ANI in Sheopur on Wednesday. photo/ANI

MP: Daughter made to wait for 12-hours for delivery at govt hospital, says tribal BJP MLA

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:22 IST

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Sitaram Adivasi, alleged that his pregnant daughter was made to wait for more than 12 hours when she was admitted for delivery at the district hospital in Sheopur.
"The hospital administration behaved irresponsibly and kept us waiting for long. I admitted my daughter in the morning at around 9 on November 18. The tests were conducted after which they told us to take her to another hospital in Shivpuri or Gwalior. We waited for the ambulance but it did not arrive in time," the tribal MLA Sitaram Adivasi told ANI on Wednesday.
"They also said that the delivery would be conducted through caesarean operation due to some problems with fluids in the body of my daughter. I then took my daughter to a private hospital where the child was delivered safely without surgery," he added.
Speaking on behalf of the hospital administration, Civil Surgeon Dr RB Goel denied the charges levied by the BJP MLA and said that the staff at the hospital had conveyed to the MLA that the operation would be conducted at night as some staff was on camp duty.
"They were in the hospital from 9:30 am till 9 in the night. The staff conducted her tests in the hospital and we conveyed to him that the person entrusted with giving anaesthesia had gone to a camp, therefore the operation would be conducted at night. We even arranged for an ambulance for them to take the pregnant woman to another hospital during the day. The hospital staff tried to stop them, but they forcibly took the woman to a private hospital," Goel told ANI here. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Pune: Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Nagargaon village

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three leopard cubs were rescued and returned to their mother by the Wildlife SOS and Forest department team from a sugarcane field in Nagargaon village in Shirur range here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:58 IST

Cabinet approves extension of pharmaceuticals purchase policy

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Pharmaceuticals Purchase Policy (PPP) for pharmaceutical Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) till their closure or strategic disinvestment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:37 IST

Cabinet nod to proposal for recycling of ships Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for enacting Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 and accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships 2009.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:19 IST

Cabinet approves bill for ownership rights in 1,731 unauthorised...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to introduce the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 during the Winter Session of Parliament which would benefit about 40 lakh peop

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:05 IST

Cabinet approves financial services centres authority Bill 2019...

New Delhi[India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for withdrawing of the International Financial Services Centres Authority 2019 Bill which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha and introducing it in the Lok Sabha in the ensuing session of the P

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:40 IST

Agra: 5 Russian tourists held for flying drones near Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police here took 5 Russian tourists into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, said Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:22 IST

Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL, SCI, 3 other CPSEs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a major decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India, Container Cor

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:45 IST

Cabinet approves reduction of govt's equity in select CPSEs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs accorded 'in-principle' approval for enabling reduction of central government's paid-up share capital below 51 per cent in select CPSEs, while retaining the management and control on case-to-case basis, taking into account t

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:16 IST

Free high-speed internet to be provided across Bengaluru: Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Free high-speed internet for an hour per day will be provided to people across Bengaluru with the help of all interested players in the market, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:45 IST

Cabinet approves amendments in Toll-Operate-Transfer model

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved amendments proposed in the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Model by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:41 IST

MHA revokes citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:40 IST

ABVP, DUSU to conduct march in solidarity with JNU students

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) have extended their support to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in their protest and have announced two different peace march on Thursday.

Read More
iocl