MP Economic Offences Wing reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) re-opened a six-year-old forgery case against him.

The development came after Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a veteran of the Congress for almost 2 decades, left the grand old party and joined the BJP on Wednesday.



The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has decided to begin the inquiry afresh by re-verification of facts in a complaint against former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, in which they are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.

Scindia has been accused of falsifying a property document while selling land worth 10,000 crores.

The Madhya Pradesh EOW has started an investigation into the case.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. (ANI)